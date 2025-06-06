Minnesota Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha. What is the holiday?

Minnesota Muslims joined millions around the world Friday in celebration of Eid al-Adha, which marks the end of the yearly pilgrimage to Mecca, called Hajj.
“Eid” is also called the “festival of the sacrifice” and it commemorates the Prophet Abraham, who sacrificed his son Ishmael at God’s command, according to the Council on American-Islamic Relations-MN. The holiday is celebrated with prayer, social gatherings and small gifts for children and those in need.
It is one of two “Eid” holidays celebrated by Muslims each year. The other is Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan.
Many Muslims will greet each other during the holiday using the phrase “Eid Mubarak,” which essentially means to have a blessed celebration or festival.
Prayer events were held Friday morning across the Twin Cities, including the Minneapolis Convention Center and Saint Paul RiverCentre. Back in 2022, a “Super Eid” event was held at U.S. Bank Stadium, where about 45,000 people came together to celebrate.
Special ticket prices are available at Valley Fair for families celebrating Eid al-Adha from June 6 to June 10.