Outdoors

Skilled climber, accomplished photographer who recently moved from St. Paul is missing on mountain

The 36-year-old and two others did not return from their ascent of the Peruvian peak as scheduled on June 1.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 6, 2025 at 3:03PM
Edson Vandeira (With permission from GoFundMe)

A veteran high-altitude mountaineer and accomplished photographer who recently moved from St. Paul is missing with other adventurers while on one of the world’s most recognizable peaks.

Edson Vandeira, 36, and two fellow climbers set out on May 29 to reach the top of Artesonraju Mountain in Peru and did not return as scheduled on June 1, said his former wife, Natalia Koch.

“In the early hours of the rescue [effort], the team’s tent was found empty,” Koch wrote on an online fund-raising campaign started to help finance the search. “There are signs that the group had reached the summit and that something serious had possibly happened during the descent.”

Koch, a University of Minnesota environmental researcher, said she is getting updates from personnel with the search team as well as from Vandeira’s family members.

She said the effort includes dozens of volunteers on the ground as well as helicopters and drones, but “high-mountain rescue is extremely complex, demanding intense logistics, specific equipment, food, high-altitude travel and a lot of human and technical commitment.”

Artesonraju, in the Cordillera Blanca mountain range in the Peruvian Andes, tops out at nearly 20,000 feet and is admired for its near-perfect pyramid shape. Artesonraju is known as one of the inspirations for the Paramount Pictures logo.

Vandeira, a native of Brazil who lived in St. Paul with Koch from late 2020 until their divorce near the end of 2024, was making the climb as part of his training toward receiving full certification as a high-mountain guide, she said.

Koch said Vandeira has 17 years of mountain climbing experience and is in excellent physical condition. He has biked in the Patagonia region of South America and participated in nine expeditions to Antarctica, working there for about three months each year overseeing the safety of scientists in the field and managing camp logistics.

“The weather is OK right now” on Artesonraju, said Koch, who believes Edson and his two fellow Peruvian climbers might have radio equipment of some sort. “Our hope is they are in a crevice up there.”

Vandeira’s career as a photographer has earned him space in National Geographic and a spot on the legendary photo-driven magazine’s go-to roster, Koch said.

His work behind the lens, focusing on adventure, the environment and culture, was the subject of the History Channel’s “Andres Extremo” TV series in 2022.

Koch said Vandeira loved making photography trips to the North Shore and capture images of the Northern Lights. The Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis over the Mississippi River also caught his eye during his time in Minnesota.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from Outdoors

See More

Outdoors

Accomplished climber, photographer who recently moved from St. Paul missing on mountain

card image

The 36-year-old and two others did not return from their ascent of the Peruvian peak as scheduled on June 1.

Outdoors

Some adults will soon need a permit to operate a boat or personal watercraft in Minnesota

Boat traffic was heavy on Lake Minnetonka as daylight faded Friday, May 22, 2015, near Lord Fletcher's in Spring Park, MN.](DAVID JOLES/STARTRIBUNE)djoles@startribune.com As boaters flock to Minnesota lakes and rivers this holiday weekend for the unofficial kick-off to the boating season, they'll face more inspections in and out of the water as local cities and counties ramp up their work to stop the spread of invasive species. Across the metro, more boat accesses will be staffed by watercraft inspectors thanks to $10 million funneled to county government programs this year, up from $4.5 million the state allocated last year. ORG XMIT: MIN1505222156290209 ORG XMIT: MIN1506021218440580

Outdoors

Drainage work stalls at mine pit that could flood small Iron Range town

A picture of a mine pit filled with water on an overcast day.