Skilled climber, accomplished photographer who recently moved from St. Paul is missing on mountain

A veteran high-altitude mountaineer and accomplished photographer who recently moved from St. Paul is missing with other adventurers while on one of the world’s most recognizable peaks.
Edson Vandeira, 36, and two fellow climbers set out on May 29 to reach the top of Artesonraju Mountain in Peru and did not return as scheduled on June 1, said his former wife, Natalia Koch.
“In the early hours of the rescue [effort], the team’s tent was found empty,” Koch wrote on an online fund-raising campaign started to help finance the search. “There are signs that the group had reached the summit and that something serious had possibly happened during the descent.”
Koch, a University of Minnesota environmental researcher, said she is getting updates from personnel with the search team as well as from Vandeira’s family members.
She said the effort includes dozens of volunteers on the ground as well as helicopters and drones, but “high-mountain rescue is extremely complex, demanding intense logistics, specific equipment, food, high-altitude travel and a lot of human and technical commitment.”
Artesonraju, in the Cordillera Blanca mountain range in the Peruvian Andes, tops out at nearly 20,000 feet and is admired for its near-perfect pyramid shape. Artesonraju is known as one of the inspirations for the Paramount Pictures logo.
Vandeira, a native of Brazil who lived in St. Paul with Koch from late 2020 until their divorce near the end of 2024, was making the climb as part of his training toward receiving full certification as a high-mountain guide, she said.
Koch said Vandeira has 17 years of mountain climbing experience and is in excellent physical condition. He has biked in the Patagonia region of South America and participated in nine expeditions to Antarctica, working there for about three months each year overseeing the safety of scientists in the field and managing camp logistics.