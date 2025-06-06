The Latest: Trump-Musk relationship appears to implode

After long months when Trump and Musk appeared united in their chaotic mission to remake Washington, their relationship imploded this week.
It began with Musk complaining about the centerpiece of Trump's legislative agenda, which the president at first took in stride. Eventually , Trump let slip that he was disappointed in his former adviser, prompting Musk to unleash a flood of insults and taunts.
Trump could hold back no longer. He posted that Musk had been ''wearing thin,'' that he had ''asked him to leave'' his administration, that the tech titan had ''gone CRAZY.''
Here's the latest:
Hiring was slow but steady last month; unemployment rate stayed at 4.2%
The government's monthly jobs report, released Friday, showed that employers added 139,000 jobs last month, down slightly from the previous month's gain of 147,000. Hiring at that level is typically enough to keep the unemployment rate from rising over time, but represents a slowdown compared with a year ago, when nearly 200,000 jobs were added.
The hiring mostly occurred in the health care, restaurant and hotels, and financial services industries. The Trump administration's top economists have previously criticized job gains in those areas as mostly either low-paying or, in the case of health care, partly dependent on government spending.
Manufacturing, a particular focus of the White House and the intended beneficiaries of President Donald Trump's tariffs, cut 8,000 jobs last month. Since Trump's inauguration, the sector has gained just 6,000 positions. It shed jobs last year.