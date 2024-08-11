What to watch today at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Cheryl Reeve and Napheesa Collier, Lynx, women’s basketball: The United States, coached by Reeve, will play France for its eighth consecutive Olympic gold medal (NBC, Telemundo, 8:30 a.m.; replay, USA, 2:30 p.m.). That would be the most gold medals by an Olympic team, passing the seven in a row the U.S. won in men’s basketball. The U.S. has been generally overwhelming, averaging a nearly 20-point victory margin in the group games and dominating Friday’s semifinal against Australia 85-64. But then you expect that from a team with 60 consecutive victories. The United States is 72-3 in Olympic games and last lost in the Olympics in 1992.