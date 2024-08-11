The Paris Olympics will be televised on NBC, USA, CNBC, E!, Golf Channel, Telemundo and Universo. All events will be streamed live on Peacock ($7.99 for a monthlong subscription). Streaming is also available on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app (TV provider login required).
Olympics
What to watch today at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Keep track of Minnesota’s athletes at the Summer Games and the must-see events as the Paris Olympics wrap up on Sunday.
Because Paris is seven hours ahead of Central time, no events will be live in prime time in the U.S. NBC’s prime-time programming, beginning at 7 p.m., is a curated show of highlights, replays, analysis, behind-the-scenes footage and celebrity segments.
(All times Central. Schedule is subject to change.)
Sunday, Aug. 11
Minnesota athletes in action
Dakotah Lindwurm, St. Francis, women’s marathon: She’s known for grit, which we expect from a marathoner, and for smiling when she runs, which most of us can’t fathom. Lindwurm finished third in the Olympic trials, behind Fiona O’Keefe and Emily Sisson. The three of them will race Sunday (USA, 1 a.m.; replay, NBC, 11 a.m.) against the powerful runners of Ethiopia and Kenya. The world record holder, Tigist Assefa of Ethiopia, is entered, as is the reigning Olympic champ, Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya.
Alanna Smith, Lynx, women’s basketball: Smith’s Australian team, knowns as the Opals, have not won an Olympic medal since 2012. They will play for the bronze against Belgium, which is in only its second Olympics women’s basketball tournament. (USA, 4:45 a.m.)
Jordan Thompson, Edina, women’s volleyball: The women’s volleyball gold medal game (NBC, Telemundo, 6 a.m.) pits a team that has won medals at five consecutive Olympics, including gold the last go-round, and one that has never won a medal. Assume nothing. That first team is Thompson’s U.S. squad, and it’s ranked fifth in the world by FIVB. That other team is Italy, and it’s ranked No. 1. Thompson did not play in the gold-medal match in Tokyo three years ago because of an ankle injury.
Cheryl Reeve and Napheesa Collier, Lynx, women’s basketball: The United States, coached by Reeve, will play France for its eighth consecutive Olympic gold medal (NBC, Telemundo, 8:30 a.m.; replay, USA, 2:30 p.m.). That would be the most gold medals by an Olympic team, passing the seven in a row the U.S. won in men’s basketball. The U.S. has been generally overwhelming, averaging a nearly 20-point victory margin in the group games and dominating Friday’s semifinal against Australia 85-64. But then you expect that from a team with 60 consecutive victories. The United States is 72-3 in Olympic games and last lost in the Olympics in 1992.
Highlights
Wrestling: Admit it, you see wrestling every four years. Here’s a challenge: Do better. Minnesota is a state that takes wrestling seriously. But that’s for later. If you haven’t gotten your every-four-years dose, there’s one more chance. Check out some men’s and women’s finals (USA, 9 a.m.).
Closing ceremony: The flashy stuff returns to close the Games (NBC, 1 p.m.; replay, NBC, 6 p.m.) while France hands the baton to Los Angeles, site of the 2028 Games. The U.S. flag bearers will be swimmer Katie Ledecky and rower Nick Mead. Their credentials: Ledecky won four more medals in Paris and has 14 now, more than any swimmer in history. Mead helped the men’s rowing team win its first gold medal since 1960. Speculation has Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and the Red Hot Chili Peppers performing and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass appearing.
TV listings
Basketball
USA — Women’s bronze medal game, Australia vs. Belgium, 4:45 a.m.
NBC, Telemundo — Women’s gold medal game, U.S. vs France 8:30 a.m.
USA — Women’s gold medal game, 2:30 p.m. (replay)
Closing ceremony
NBC — Closing ceremony, 1 p.m.
NBC — Closing ceremony, 6 p.m. (replay)
Cycling
NBC — Men’s keirin, women’s sprint, omnium, 8 a.m.
Handball
USA — Men’s gold medal match, Germany vs. Denmark, 6:30 a.m.
USA — Men’s bronze medal match, Spain vs. Slovenia, 10 a.m. (replay)
USA — Men’s gold medal match, 11 a.m. (replay)
Track and field
USA — Women’s marathon, 1 a.m.
NBC — Women’s marathon, 11 a.m. (replay)
Volleyball
NBC, Telemundo — Women’s gold medal match, U.S. vs. Italy, 6 a.m.
Water polo
USA — Men’s bronze medal match, U.S. vs. Hungary, 3:30 a.m.
USA — Men’s gold medal match, Serbia vs. Croatia, 8 a.m.
USA — Men’s bronze medal match, 12:30 p.m. (replay)
USA — Men’s gold medal match, 1:30 p.m. (replay)
Weightlifting
USA — Final, women’s 81+kg, 8:30 a.m. (replay)
Wrestling
USA — Freestyle finals, men’s 65kg, 97kg, women’s 76kg, 9 a.m.
