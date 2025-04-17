Sports

Finland beats Sweden to reach semifinals at women's ice hockey worlds

Finland became the first team to reach the semifinals at the women's ice hockey world championship by beating Sweden 3-2 on Thursday.

The Associated Press
April 17, 2025 at 11:17AM

Jenniina Nylund and Ronja Savolainen put Finland, last year's bronze medalist, 2-0 ahead in the opening period of their quarterfinal.

Sweden answered through goals from Ebba Hedqvist and Josefin Bouveng in the second.

Susanna Tapani gave the Finns the lead for good with 8:14 remaining in the frame.

The Swedes have to settle for the fifth-place game on Saturday.

In the other quarterfinals on Thursday, defending champion Canada plays Japan, the United States meets Germany and the host Czech Republic faces Switzerland.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

