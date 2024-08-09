Minnesota marathoner Dakotah Lindwurm’s grit fits the hilly challenge of the Paris Olympic course

DULUTH — The joke at the news conference during Grandma’s Marathon weekend was that maybe Dakotah Lindwurm should consider training for the 2024 Olympic Games in Duluth — not just because she is the fans’ favorite runner, but because the city’s topography could help her prepare for Paris’ hilly race course.
She wasn’t sold.
“I’m happy to be here,” Lindwurm, of St. Francis, told reporters in June, “but I think the Eagan hills are pretty similar with the rolling — but it is going to be pretty hard to simulate that one specifically hard hill.”
By then Lindwurm had already scouted Paris’ 26.2-mile route that runs a near-loop from the Hôtel de Ville to Versailles, through nine of the region’s districts and past historic sites like the Louvre and the Eiffel Tower. The course starts flat and ends flat, but in between are rolling hills. All told, there is a quarter-mile gain in elevation and a similar decrease. The course hits a 13.5-degree slope at its maximum. That “one specific hill” Lindwurm spoke of — it’s a bugger. The route, which mimics the one women took to protest bread prices at the start of the French Revolution, has drawn comparisons to the Boston Marathon.
Lindwurm’s coach Chris Lundstrom told her it is the hilliest Olympic marathon in history.
The course could shake up the field in a way that puts Lindwurm in position for a strong finish, according to Kara Goucher, a two-time Olympic distance runner who grew up in Duluth and is a track and field analyst for NBC. Lindwurm is not a thoroughbred racer, Goucher said. Her strength is her grittiness, her tenacity and the way she believes in herself.