Minnesota marathoner Dakotah Lindwurm’s grit fits the hilly challenge of the Paris Olympic course

By then Lindwurm had already scouted Paris’ 26.2-mile route that runs a near-loop from the Hôtel de Ville to Versailles, through nine of the region’s districts and past historic sites like the Louvre and the Eiffel Tower. The course starts flat and ends flat, but in between are rolling hills. All told, there is a quarter-mile gain in elevation and a similar decrease. The course hits a 13.5-degree slope at its maximum. That “one specific hill” Lindwurm spoke of — it’s a bugger. The route, which mimics the one women took to protest bread prices at the start of the French Revolution, has drawn comparisons to the Boston Marathon.