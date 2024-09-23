What to Stream: Clooney & Pitt, Will & Harper, a Legend of Zelda game and two Ryan Murphy TV series

— Hard as this may be to believe, George Clooney and Brad Pitt are good together. Yes, stop the presses and all that. But it's been a while since Clooney and Pitt, who first teamed up for ''Ocean's 11'' had a movie built around their easy charisma. ''Wolfs,'' streaming Friday, Sept. 27, on Apple TV+, corrects that with a sleek New York caper about two fixers who have been hired for the same clean-up job. In my review of the film by writer-director Jon Watts (''Spider-Man: No Way Home''), I wrote that ''Wolfs'' is ''designed to show you that they can still, without ever really breaking a sweat, get the job done.''