Asian shares are mixed after US stocks hit an all-time high

BANGKOK — Asian shares started the week with gains after U.S. stocks closed at an all-time high following their recovery from the shocks of the Trump administration's trade policies.
Canada's decision to cancel a plan to tax U.S. technology firms that had led President Donald Trump to halt trade talks helped to steady the markets. U.S. stock futures advanced after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said the talks had resumed.
In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 climbed 0.6% to 40,395.99.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.3% to 24,207.36, while the Shanghai Composite index advanced 0.5% to 3,438.46.
China reported that its factory activity improved slightly in June after Beijing and Washington agreed in May to postpone imposing higher tariffs on each others' exports, though manufacturing remained in contraction.
In South Korea, the Kospi gained 0.5% to 3,070.93. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 jumped 0.6% to 8,560.80.
Taiwan's Taiex lost 1.4% and the Sensex in India was down 0.4%. In Bangkok, the SET was up 0.3%.
On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 0.5% to 6,173.07, above its previous record set in February. The key measure of Wall Street's health fell nearly 20% from Feb. 19 through April 8.