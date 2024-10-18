What to do if your voter registration is challenged

With a few exceptions, anyone who is a U.S. citizen, is at least 18 years old and has lived in Minnesota for 20 days immediately before Election Day is eligible to vote. Exceptions include someone under a court-ordered guardianship in which the right to vote has been revoked, or a person determined by a court to be legally incompetent to vote. People can’t vote while incarcerated for a felony. Under a new law, once they are released, they are eligible to vote.