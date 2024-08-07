State Supreme Court upholds law restoring voting rights to felons upon release from incarceration

The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday unanimously upheld the year-old law restoring the right to vote to felons upon their release from incarceration.
In an opinion written by Chief Justice Natalie Hudson, the court rejected a challenge to the 2023 law by the Minnesota Voters Alliance. The Anoka County District Court had dismissed the lawsuit and the alliance asked the high court earlier this year to reinstate its challenge.
The decision focused on the issue of legal standing and whether the alliance was in a position to sue. The courts said the alliance didn’t have the right to sue simply because taxpayer money was used to implement the law. The court’s ruling didn’t address the substance of the law because the challenge didn’t get that far.
In late 2023, Anoka County Judge Thomas Lehmann dismissed the lawsuit. Then the state Supreme Court took up the case on expedited review, bypassing the Court of Appeals.
During oral arguments on April 1, Assistant Attorney General Nathan Hartshorn asked the court to uphold Lehmann’s dismissal and issue an opinion in support of the law.
The timing was critical because early voting has already begun and this year’s primary is next week. An estimated 57,000 felons are newly eligible to vote. Those Minnesotans “need to hear from this court whether they’re taking their freedom into their hands by casting a ballot,” Hartshorn said.