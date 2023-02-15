The state Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that barring felons from voting doesn't violate the constitution, a long-awaited decision that arrived just as the DFL-controlled Legislature is preparing to change the law and restore their voting rights.

DFLers already are moving to restore voting rights to felons as soon as they're no longer incarcerated. Under current law, those released from jail or prison must wait until they're off probation and have paid their fines to get their voting rights back.

Supporters say that disenfranchising the roughly 50,000 felons on parole or probation violates the core U.S. principle of no taxation without representation. They argue that many of the formerly incarcerated hold jobs, pay taxes and want to be involved in their communities and that disenfranchisement of felons is an enduring systemic racial disparity.

The felon voting case had been pending at the state Supreme Court for an extraordinarily long time. The court heard oral arguments in December 2021 on the lawsuit seeking to restore the voting rights of felons after the lower courts rejected it.

Wednesday's decision written by Justice Paul Thissen affirmed the lower courts' actions. The ruling wasn't unanimous. Chief Justice Laurie Gildea and G. Barry Anderson conccurred, but didn't sign Thissen's decision. Justice Natalie Hudson dissented, saying the law was unconstitutional because it disenfranchises Black and Native American voters at much higher rates.

"The court effectively sanctions a pernicious statutory racial classification regime that maintains the disenfranchisement of large swaths of Minnesota's communities of color, thereby diminishing their political power and influence in this state," Hudson wrote. "We are better than this."

Sandy Yancy Jr., of Minneapolis, who served prison time and still can’t vote, led off a Capitol news conference with House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, Attorney General Keith Ellison and Secretary of State Steve Simon.

She noted there is broad consensus that re-enfranchisement of felons "is critical for rehabilitation, in part, because voting is the ultimate act of civic engagement."

A week ago at a state Capitol news conference, Attorney General Keith Ellison and Secretary of State Steve Simon, both longtime supporters of the restoration, said it's within the Legislature's authority to change the law. The Minnesota House already passed a bill 71-59 to do just that.

The Senate version of the bill, sponsored by President Bobby Joe Champion, DFL-Minneapolis, is expected to pass soon and Gov. Tim Walz has indicated he will sign it.

Republicans overwhelmingly dislike the proposal, arguing that those who commit crimes, especially felonies, must face penalties.

The Minnesota and National ACLU filed the initial lawsuit in 2019 against Simon's office.