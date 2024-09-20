Minnesota’s November election: What you need to know to cast your ballot

Election Day is more than a month away, but voting in the 2024 general election is now open in Minnesota.

Voting started Sept. 20 under state law, which allows Minnesotans to cast their ballot early by mail or in person up to 46 days before an election. More than 23% of Minnesotans chose to cast their ballots ahead of time in the state’s August primary election.

A majority of voters are expected to head to their polling place on Election Day to vote this fall, and state voting officials expect high turnout with attention on the competitive presidential race.

However you decide to vote, here’s what you need to know to cast your ballot on or before the Nov. 5 election.

What’s on my ballot?

Voters have different candidates on their ballot depending on where they live, but everyone in Minnesota can vote on the presidential race, a U.S. Senate contest and two state Supreme Court elections. You’ll also have local congressional, legislative and other races in your area.

I want to vote by mail; how do I get a ballot?

You can apply for an absentee ballot on the Secretary of State’s website if you’re eligible to register and vote in Minnesota. To apply online, you must provide a valid email address and either your Minnesota-issued driver’s license or state ID card number or the last four digits of your Social Security number. You can also print out a paper application to get a ballot and mail it to your local elections office.

I received my ballot. Now what?

You can vote now, but a few extra steps are required when voting by mail. You’ll need a registered Minnesota voter or a notary to act as a witness as you complete your ballot and vote. That witness must then sign a signature envelope included with your absentee ballot and list that person’s address. Notaries need to write down their name and title and sign the signature envelope.

How long do I have to return my absentee ballot?