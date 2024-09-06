Voters to decide whether to keep sending Minnesota Lottery proceeds into the outdoors

LCCMR Director Becca Nash said she can’t explain precisely why people have voted the way they have in the past. In 1988, 77% of voters approved the creation of the trust fund, making it Minnesota’s first constitutionally dedicated funding source for the environment and natural resources. Two years later, 75% of voters OK’d an amendment that dedicated 40% of state lottery profits to the trust fund. In 1998, that same lottery contribution was reaffirmed until 2025 by a 74% margin.