Voters to decide whether to keep sending Minnesota Lottery proceeds into the outdoors

For the third time since Minnesotans first chose to dedicate a portion of lottery proceeds for the outdoors, voters will decide once again whether to keep that pipeline of money flowing.
More than 100 conservation groups, hunting clubs, paddlers, trail riders, businesses and government entities have joined a coalition to campaign for a “Yes” vote in November’s election.
In 1990 and 1998, voters overwhelmingly said “yes” to preserving wild places and restoring them with lottery money poured into the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund. Since 1991, the system has delivered more than $1 billion for the purchase of land, construction of trails, environmental research, fish and wildlife habitat projects, clean water initiatives and more.
On the ballot this November is a measure that would extend the flow of cash beyond next year’s expiration date, until 2050. If it doesn’t pass, the fate of dedicated trust fund money could fall to the mercy of the Legislature.
Over 50% of voters must vote “yes” to approve constitutional protection of the system. Leaving the question blank counts as a “no” vote. It’s the only constitutional amendment up for a vote this year in Minnesota, placed on the ballot by the 2023 Legislature.
“We’re not asking for new money, but to continue the dedication of lottery money already being used,” said Ann Mulholland of the Nature Conservancy.
She and others kicked off a statewide awareness campaign Wednesday at Thompson County Park in West St. Paul, backed by 130 conservation groups, businesses, outdoors clubs and government entities.
Marcus Starr, campaigns director for Conservation Minnesota, said the broad-based coalition known as Minnesotans for Our Great Outdoors will carry out a statewide road show and spend about $600,000 for online messaging to encourage people to vote yes. Members of the coalition include REI, Audubon Society, Minnesota Deer Hunters Association, Pheasants Forever, Central Lakes College Natural Resources Club, Cannon Falls Campground, All-Terrain Vehicle Association, Cyclists of Gitchee Gumee Shores, Dakota County Deep Portage Learning Center and the International Owl Center in Houston, Minn.
“This amendment is critical to our work and will help prevent pollution in our rivers, lakes, and streams, as well as protect the quality of our drinking water,” said Michelle Stockness of Freshwater, another nonprofit group that’s active in the coalition.
Liz Deering, communications director for Conservation Minnesota and Minnesotans for Our Great Outdoors, said she isn’t aware of any group actively campaigning against the ballot measure. Even at the Legislature, she said, the bill that put the amendment on the ballot received bipartisan support.
For the current fiscal year, the environmental trust fund has already distributed $76.6 million to 101 projects. The grant winners are chosen annually by the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources (LCCMR) and the list is sent to the State Capitol for review and approval by the Legislature. Next year, the sum for projects will exceed $100 million for the first time.
LCCMR Director Becca Nash said she can’t explain precisely why people have voted the way they have in the past. In 1988, 77% of voters approved the creation of the trust fund, making it Minnesota’s first constitutionally dedicated funding source for the environment and natural resources. Two years later, 75% of voters OK’d an amendment that dedicated 40% of state lottery profits to the trust fund. In 1998, that same lottery contribution was reaffirmed until 2025 by a 74% margin.
“I think Minnesotans have a deep connection to the environment. It really is part of our heritage,” Nash said. “Who doesn’t want clean water, swimmable lakes, healthy wildlife or awesome parks? The Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund is supporting all of that.”
A new wrinkle in this year’s ballot question, as framed by legislators, would prevent the use of lottery proceeds for wastewater infrastructure. But research projects for the betterment of those facilities would still be covered. The proposed amendment also would increase the annual draw from the trust fund from 5.5% to 7%. The additional funds would go to a new community grant program for underserved organizations and communities.
Over the years, a good chunk of the money has helped acquire land to establish or expand public holdings for natural resource management, hunting, fishing, hiking, camping, skiing and trail riding.
In 2008, for instance, $620,000 from the trust fund was used by the Trust for Public Land to attract an additional $1.66 million from other sources to acquire more than 670 acres of land around Horseshoe Lake and East Rush Lake in Isanti and Chisago counties. The project also included the nearby Franconia Bluffs Scientific and Natural Area in the St. Croix Valley.
Examples of other LCCMR projects include the Superior Hiking Trail; the Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota; the National Loon Center in Crosslake; the reintroduction of bison at three public parks; and the establishment and funding of invasive species research centers at the U.
