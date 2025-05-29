What is the Court of International Trade? And why can it strike down Trump's tariffs?

WASHINGTON — A little-known federal court threw a giant monkey wrench into a foundational part of President Donald Trump's economic agenda by striking down most of the sweeping tariffs he has imposed since taking office.
The Court of International Trade, based in New York, on late Wednesday said that Trump had overstepped his authority by using a 1977 law, the International Economic Emergency Powers Act, to justify tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China, and more than 50 other nations.
The CIT typically deals with more obscure and highly-technical issues surrounding tariffs and trade policies, and rarely deals with cases of such magnitude. It handles trade-related disputes from all over the country, and as a result sits outside the standard federal court structure of district courts and appellate circuit courts.
Nine judges sit on the court, and most of its cases are handled by just one of those judges. But three judges considered the challenge to Trump's tariffs, which typically happens when a case involves ''the constitutionality of an act of Congress, a Presidential proclamation, or an Executive order, or otherwise has broad and significant implications,'' the court says on its website.
Its decisions can be appealed to the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and then to the Supreme Court. The Trump administration has already said it will appeal.
Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary, sharply criticized the decision, saying that the members of the three-judge panel ''brazenly abused their judicial power to usurp the authority of President Trump'' and added that the courts ''should have no role here.''
Leavitt said the president's tariff policies are ''legally sound and grounded in common sense.''
Yet many trade and legal experts said that at least parts of the CIT's ruling would likely stand up under scrutiny.