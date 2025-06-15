DOC report: Hennepin County jail filed fraudulent well-check paperwork prior to inmate’s suicide

The day Ryan Andrew Wodziak hanged himself in his jail cell, Hennepin County deputies ran late on several wellbeing checks, and fraudulently filed paperwork recording one check that never occurred, according an inspection report from Minnesota’s Department of Corrections.
Jail staff also failed to complete mandatory paperwork while booking Wodziak into the facility, including conducting a mental health assessment to identify his psychiatric needs, the report says.
Now, two years later, Wodziak’s parents are suing the jail and the hospital whose doctors treated him, Hennepin Healthcare, alleging the institutions failed in their duties to properly care for the severely mentally ill 36-year-old and should be held liable for his suicide.
Wodziak should have been in a psychiatric hospital, the lawsuit says. Instead, he was kept in solitary confinement for four months, often unmedicated, as he rapidly deteriorated and tried to kill himself multiple times. When he did kill himself on Feb. 17, 2023, by tying a bedsheet around his neck, jail staff had not checked on him for almost a half hour, the suit says.
“Living with mental illness should not result in a death sentence just because you go to jail,” said Jeff Storms, the lawyer representing Jill Myers and James Wodziak, Ryan’s parents. “People like Ryan Wodziak belong in hospitals and treatment facilities. They don’t belong in jail and they certainly don’t belong in solitary confinement.”
Representatives for Hennepin County and Hennepin Healthcare declined to comment on the litigation.
“The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office expresses our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones,” said sheriff spokeswoman Megan Larson in a statement. “The safety and well-being of those in our custody remains our top priority, and we are committed to the people in our care.“
Warning signs ignored, suit says
Wodziak’s history of mental illness was well documented.