Order up: 3 places to get boozy milkshakes

The beloved community hub Mac’s Dinette had been closed for more than 20 years before new owners revived it as Mac’s Diner in 2022 with reimagined classic diner fare — and a liquor license. On the impressive cocktail menu, next to an Old Fashioned and a Rhubarb Collins, you’ll find a trio of creamy cocktails ($11). While you can’t go wrong with the classic Grasshopper, splurge for the super-sweet Tutti Frutti or Peanut Butter Delight (my pick). The Tutti Frutti is flavored with Froot Loops-flavored vodka, Fruity Pebbles and strawberry ice cream; the PBD comes with peanut butter whiskey, chocolate, caramel, peanuts and vanilla ice cream. They’re the perfect indulgent accompaniment to one of the top-notch burgers.