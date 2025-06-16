Eat & Drink

Order up: 3 places to get boozy milkshakes

We know these dessert cocktails are supper club mainstays, but they’re standouts on other menus across the Twin Cities, too.

By Nicole Hvidsten

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 16, 2025 at 11:30AM
Annie's Parlour added boozy shakes to the menu this year. (Provided by Annie's Parlour)

Let’s hear it for supper clubs. As if relish trays and prime rib specials weren’t enough, popularizing after-dinner ice cream cocktails like Brandy Alexanders, Grasshoppers and Pink Squirrels cemented their iconic status.

And a century-plus after the first ice cream cocktail was mixed, we’re still sipping. Boozy milkshakes are menu mainstays — and not just at supper clubs. Here are three other places where they’re on the menu, although we wouldn’t turn them down at supper clubs, either.

Annie’s Parlour

After more than 50 years, Annie’s is finally old enough to drink. This spring, the popular Dinkytown burger-and-fries joint added alcohol to its menu for the first time in the form of boozy shakes. The 12-ounce creamy cocktails come in four flavors, all anchored by Kemps ice cream: Cinnamon Toast (Fireball whiskey, RumChata, cinnamon), Espresso Martini (vodka, espresso liqueur, coffee), NanaChata (bananas, creme de banana, RumChata) and Orange Dreamsicle (vanilla vodka, Buddy’s orange soda). All are $9.75. For the less adventurous, diners can add a shot ($3) to any half-size shakes, malts or floats. And if that’s still too over the top, Annie’s now sells beer and wine, too.

313 14th Av. SE., Mpls., facebook.com/dinkytownannies

We asked to share the Peanut Butter Delight at Mac's Diner, and they split it in two for easier sipping. (Nicole Hvidsten/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Mac’s Diner

The beloved community hub Mac’s Dinette had been closed for more than 20 years before new owners revived it as Mac’s Diner in 2022 with reimagined classic diner fare — and a liquor license. On the impressive cocktail menu, next to an Old Fashioned and a Rhubarb Collins, you’ll find a trio of creamy cocktails ($11). While you can’t go wrong with the classic Grasshopper, splurge for the super-sweet Tutti Frutti or Peanut Butter Delight (my pick). The Tutti Frutti is flavored with Froot Loops-flavored vodka, Fruity Pebbles and strawberry ice cream; the PBD comes with peanut butter whiskey, chocolate, caramel, peanuts and vanilla ice cream. They’re the perfect indulgent accompaniment to one of the top-notch burgers.

2526 7th Av. E., Suite 127, North St. Paul, macsdinernsp.com

Can Can Wonderland's Jam-Aretto features raspberry-chocolate chip ice cream, Honeycomb cereal and a blend of amaretto and butterscotch schnapps, and it's topped with whipped cream, strawberry drizzle and a peanut butter pretzel nugget. (Provided by Can Can Wonderland)

Can Can Wonderland

The house of fun has just added a lineup of boozy shakes and malts, courtesy of new beverage director Grete Bergland. All feature a different ice cream flavor from local favorite Sebastian Joe’s and a breakfast cereal ($16.50): the Jam-Aretto (raspberry-chocolate chip ice cream and Honeycomb), S’mores Than Tipsy (chocolate ice cream with Golden Grahams and Cocoa Pebbles), Reese’s After Dark (Oreo ice cream and Reese’s Puffs), Toasted N’ Tipsy (French roast ice cream and Cinnamon Toast Crunch) and Tipsy Pixie (vanilla ice cream and Fruity Pebbles). They’re available sans alcohol, too ($12). Pair one with the Bluegill Sandwich, or treat yourself after finally achieving the high score on one of Can Can’s 150-plus arcade games.

755 Prior Av. N., St. Paul, cancanwonderland.com

Order Up is an occasional feature from the Taste team that answers frequently asked questions, from where to find certain dishes to the latest restaurant trends. Send ideas to taste@startribune.com.

about the writer

Nicole Hvidsten

Taste Editor

Nicole Ploumen Hvidsten is the Minnesota Star Tribune's senior Taste editor. In past journalistic lives she was a reporter, copy editor and designer — sometimes all at once — and has yet to find a cookbook she doesn't like.

See Moreicon

