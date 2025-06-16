Order up: 3 places to get boozy milkshakes

Let’s hear it for supper clubs. As if relish trays and prime rib specials weren’t enough, popularizing after-dinner ice cream cocktails like Brandy Alexanders, Grasshoppers and Pink Squirrels cemented their iconic status.
And a century-plus after the first ice cream cocktail was mixed, we’re still sipping. Boozy milkshakes are menu mainstays — and not just at supper clubs. Here are three other places where they’re on the menu, although we wouldn’t turn them down at supper clubs, either.
Annie’s Parlour
After more than 50 years, Annie’s is finally old enough to drink. This spring, the popular Dinkytown burger-and-fries joint added alcohol to its menu for the first time in the form of boozy shakes. The 12-ounce creamy cocktails come in four flavors, all anchored by Kemps ice cream: Cinnamon Toast (Fireball whiskey, RumChata, cinnamon), Espresso Martini (vodka, espresso liqueur, coffee), NanaChata (bananas, creme de banana, RumChata) and Orange Dreamsicle (vanilla vodka, Buddy’s orange soda). All are $9.75. For the less adventurous, diners can add a shot ($3) to any half-size shakes, malts or floats. And if that’s still too over the top, Annie’s now sells beer and wine, too.
313 14th Av. SE., Mpls., facebook.com/dinkytownannies
Mac’s Diner
The beloved community hub Mac’s Dinette had been closed for more than 20 years before new owners revived it as Mac’s Diner in 2022 with reimagined classic diner fare — and a liquor license. On the impressive cocktail menu, next to an Old Fashioned and a Rhubarb Collins, you’ll find a trio of creamy cocktails ($11). While you can’t go wrong with the classic Grasshopper, splurge for the super-sweet Tutti Frutti or Peanut Butter Delight (my pick). The Tutti Frutti is flavored with Froot Loops-flavored vodka, Fruity Pebbles and strawberry ice cream; the PBD comes with peanut butter whiskey, chocolate, caramel, peanuts and vanilla ice cream. They’re the perfect indulgent accompaniment to one of the top-notch burgers.
2526 7th Av. E., Suite 127, North St. Paul, macsdinernsp.com
Can Can Wonderland
The house of fun has just added a lineup of boozy shakes and malts, courtesy of new beverage director Grete Bergland. All feature a different ice cream flavor from local favorite Sebastian Joe’s and a breakfast cereal ($16.50): the Jam-Aretto (raspberry-chocolate chip ice cream and Honeycomb), S’mores Than Tipsy (chocolate ice cream with Golden Grahams and Cocoa Pebbles), Reese’s After Dark (Oreo ice cream and Reese’s Puffs), Toasted N’ Tipsy (French roast ice cream and Cinnamon Toast Crunch) and Tipsy Pixie (vanilla ice cream and Fruity Pebbles). They’re available sans alcohol, too ($12). Pair one with the Bluegill Sandwich, or treat yourself after finally achieving the high score on one of Can Can’s 150-plus arcade games.
755 Prior Av. N., St. Paul, cancanwonderland.com