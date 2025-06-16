Asian shares are mixed and oil prices advance as Israel-Iran crisis escalates

HONG KONG — Asian shares were mixed on Monday and oil prices extended gains on worries that escalating Iran-Israel tensions could disrupt the flow of crude around the world.
U.S. benchmark crude oil added 20 cents to $73.18 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 95 cents to $75.18 per barrel.
In share trading, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 added 1.3% to 38,307.74, while the Kospi in Seoul gained 0.9% to 2,920.57.
Chinese markets were little changed after data for May showed stronger consumer spending but weaker factory activity and investment. A 6.1% year-on-year jump in retail sales was offset but lower than expected growth in industrial output, which rose 5.8% from a year earlier.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.1% to 23,864.20 and the Shanghai Composite Index added less than 0.1% to 3,378.78.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2% to 8,547.40.
On Friday, oil prices jumped and stocks slumped after Israel's attack on Iranian nuclear and military targets.
The S&P 500 sank 1.1% to 5,976.97. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.8% to 42,197.79, and the Nasdaq composite lost 1.3% to 19,406.83.