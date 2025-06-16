On second day of manhunt, suspected Minnesota political assassin remained elusive

A statewide manhunt for a suspected political assassin encircled woods and farm fields Sunday as Minnesotans remained on edge.
Dozens of law enforcement officers and police dogs searched a rural stretch southwest of the Twin Cities for about an hour. Emergency alerts hit nearby residents’ phones, warning them: “Keep your doors locked and vehicles secured.”
By a 5:30 p.m. news conference, more than 100 law enforcement personnel — backed by a $50,000 FBI reward and a nationwide warrant — still had not found their man, 57-year-old Vance Luther Boelter.
But they had his sedan and a cowboy hat that he had been caught on camera wearing in Minneapolis.
“He is not in custody at this time,” said Drew Evans, superintendent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA). “It’s been a very fluid day.”
Just a day earlier, the murders of state House DFL Leader Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, as well as the attempted killings of state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, shocked the state and nation.
The middle-of-night attack, under a police officer’s disguise at the lawmakers’ homes in suburban Minneapolis, was perpetrated by a killer who bore a hit list of pro-choice, Democratic politicians.
By Sunday afternoon, the vehicle believed to be driven by Boelter had been spotted east of his rural hometown of Green Isle in Sibley County. Asked by a reporter whether Boelter was getting around on dirt bike or bicycle, Evans said he could be using “multiple modes of transportation.”