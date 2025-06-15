Duluth

One dead and two arrested in Duluth shooting

Two suspects are in custody, the Duluth Police Department said.

By Eva Herscowitz

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 15, 2025 at 8:29PM

A man is dead following a shooting early Sunday morning in Duluth.

The Duluth Police Department said on social media that officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of East 3rd Street. They found a man there suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They administered medical aid to the man, who was transported to a local hospital before dying.

Another man was shot but not injured.

The Cloquet Police Department and Carlton County Sheriff’s Office identified two suspects: a 35-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman. The Minnesota Star Tribune generally doesn’t name suspects until they are charged.

The man was booked into the St. Louis County Jail on preliminary charges of second-degree murder and first-degree assault. The woman was booked into the same facility on preliminary charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder. They remained in custody as of Sunday afternoon.

The Duluth Police Department, which said the parties involved in the shooting knew each other, is investigating a prior incident that may have led to the violence. Authorities are withholding the names of those shot pending further investigation.

about the writer

about the writer

Eva Herscowitz

Reporter

Eva Herscowitz covers Dakota and Scott counties for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Duluth

See More

Duluth

One dead and two arrested in Duluth shooting

Two suspects are in custody, the Duluth Police Department said.

Twin Cities

Tens of thousands at ‘No Kings’ protests in Minnesota, mourn violence targeting state politicians

card image

News & Politics

In wake of shootings, State Patrol asking the public not to attend ‘No Kings Day’ rallies in Minnesota

card image