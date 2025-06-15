One dead and two arrested in Duluth shooting

A man is dead following a shooting early Sunday morning in Duluth.
The Duluth Police Department said on social media that officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of East 3rd Street. They found a man there suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They administered medical aid to the man, who was transported to a local hospital before dying.
Another man was shot but not injured.
The Cloquet Police Department and Carlton County Sheriff’s Office identified two suspects: a 35-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman. The Minnesota Star Tribune generally doesn’t name suspects until they are charged.
The man was booked into the St. Louis County Jail on preliminary charges of second-degree murder and first-degree assault. The woman was booked into the same facility on preliminary charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder. They remained in custody as of Sunday afternoon.
The Duluth Police Department, which said the parties involved in the shooting knew each other, is investigating a prior incident that may have led to the violence. Authorities are withholding the names of those shot pending further investigation.