Minnesota startup Huxley prioritizes taste to break into macho energy drink market

Simon Solis-Cohen, founder of Hukley energy drinks, adjusts his product display at Target in Roseville on June 9. Solis-Cohen has big ambitions for the Minneapolis-based brand: to be the next $1 billion energy drink. Huxley intends to be the next billion-dollar energy drink. The year-old Minnesota-based brand is growing fast enough that just might happen. With lower caffeine, real fruit juice and calmer branding meant to appeal to a wider audience, Huxley is swinging for the folks Red Bull and Monster are leaving out.. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)