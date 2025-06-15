This Week In Nature

Crafty mussels morph to lure fish and survive in Minnesota lakes

Masters of disguise, they are a key part of the state’s ecosystem.

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
June 15, 2025 at 12:01PM
Native freshwater mussels, such as wartybacks, can be found along the Mississippi River. They help stabilize riverbeds and keep the water clean. (Lisa Meyers McClintick /For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

As anglers cast lures into Minnesota’s lakes and rivers this time of year, native mussels lurking on the bottoms of those water bodies are also luring fish — with a surprising bait-and-switch move.

Female mussels become masters of disguise by waggling soft body parts that astonishingly replicate the shape, colors and movements of worms, minnows and small fry to get the attention of hungry fish.

As the fish dart toward them, mussels shoot a cloud of fertilized eggs known as glochidia into the fish’s face. Glochidia attach to fish and continue to grow while attached to their gills, getting nutrients from fish, but not harming them.

Within 10 days to six weeks, when they’re big enough to survive independently, the glochidia drop down to river and lake bottoms.

Various species need specific fish and specific lake and stream beds for it all to work.

“We have about 50 species of freshwater mussels that are native to our state,” said Alan Holzer, an interpretive naturalist with Three Rivers Park District’s Mississippi Gateway Regional Park. “They’re in every river, almost every lake and permanent creek. We’re really lucky to have this kind of diversity.”

A collection of black sandshell and mucket mussels from the Cedar River near Austin, Minn. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota’s native mussels have names that sound like playground insults, including pigtoe, fatmucket, giant floater, heelsplitter, and pimpleback.

When they aren’t choked out by invasive zebra mussels, native mussels play a vital role keeping Minnesota’s waterways healthy. They draw in water to get oxygen and nutrients and expel clarified, cleaner water, leading to their nickname as “the liver of the river,” Holzer said.

Beds of mussels also can stabilize lake and stream bottoms, mitigating the effects of floods or waves. They provide food for muskrats, raccoons and some fish, and their shells attract algae and insect larvae, which provide food for other underwater creatures.

If you want to know more about them, check out the identification poster from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Lisa Meyers McClintick has freelanced for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2001 and volunteers as a Minnesota Master Naturalist.

Lisa Meyers McClintick

