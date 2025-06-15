Eat & Drink

TPT show ‘Relish’ wins prestigious James Beard Award

Hosted by Yia Vang, the show about Minnesota’s global cuisine is now in its sixth season. Plus two other winners with local ties.

By Nicole Hvidsten

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 15, 2025 at 3:26PM
Relishing a win: Newly minted James Beard Media Award winners (from left) TPT producer Amy Melin, host and chef Yia Vang, and TPT producer Brittany Shrimpton. (Provided)

TPT’s locally produced show “Relish,” hosted by chef Yia Vang, won a James Beard Broadcast Media Award Saturday in Chicago, edging out Bravo’s popular reality show “Top Chef” and public television mainstay Lidia Bastianich’s “Lidia Celebrates America: Changemakers.”

“We’re deeply honored to receive this recognition from the James Beard Foundation,” Brittany Shrimpton, co-producer of “Relish,” said in a statement. “This show is the result of so many people — chefs, storytellers and community members — coming together to celebrate food as a powerful expression of culture and identity. ... To be recognized on a national stage means the world to our team at TPT.”

“Relish” was recognized in the lifestyle visual media category, which “honors excellence in food-centric talk shows and lifestyle programs that explore food or beverage alongside broader societal and cultural themes.”

Shrimpton and Amy Melin launched “Relish” in 2019 to highlight the global influences of Minnesota cuisine. The show began as quick 5-minute episodes that streamed online. As its popularity grew, so did the show. In 2024, episodes expanded to a full 30 minutes and now air on TPT’s traditional television station as well as online. The show’s current format pairs two foods from vastly different cultures that have something in common.

TPT producers and creators of "Relish" Brittany Shrimpton, left, and Amy Melin with host Yia Vang after the award ceremony in Chicago. (Provided)

The personable Vang, chef-owner of the nationally recognized Minneapolis restaurant Vinai, has been the face of “Relish” from the start.

“It’s a celebration of the stories we tell — stories about culture, community and identity through the lens of food," he said. “I’m incredibly proud to be part of a show that brings these voices to the table and shares them with the world.”

The award comes as the sixth season of “Relish” is set to debut. New episodes will be available to stream on the PBS app June 23 and will premiere weekly on TPT 2 and the station’s YouTube channel.

The “Relish” crew weren’t the only winners with local ties.

Claire Kelloway of Minneapolis was among a team of writers from Food & Environment Reporting Network and Mother Jones who won in the columns and newsletter category, which recognizes individuals or a group that demonstrate thought-provoking opinions on a food- or drink-related topics.

Kelloway, along with Teresa Cotsirilos and Bridget Huber, wrote a series of articles on the farm bill; Kelloway’s was titled The Farm Bill Hall of Shame: The maddening history of today’s agriculture policy fights.

And Eden Prairie chef and entrepreneur Amelia Moreno-Damgaard was featured in National Geographic Channel’s “World Eats Bread,” which won the docuseries visual media category. Moreno-Damgaard’s episode was “Tortillas in Guatemala” and can be seen on Disney+.

5 Minnesotans nominated for James Beard media awards

The 5 chefs and restaurants representing Minnesota at the 2025 James Beard Awards

TPT’s new season of ‘Relish’ is back with longer episodes – and lutefisk

Find the full list of winners at jamesbeard.org. Our coverage of the James Beard Awards continues Monday with the restaurant and chef awards.

Nicole Hvidsten

Taste Editor

Nicole Ploumen Hvidsten is the Minnesota Star Tribune's senior Taste editor. In past journalistic lives she was a reporter, copy editor and designer — sometimes all at once — and has yet to find a cookbook she doesn't like.

