TPT show ‘Relish’ wins prestigious James Beard Award

Shrimpton and Amy Melin launched “Relish” in 2019 to highlight the global influences of Minnesota cuisine. The show began as quick 5-minute episodes that streamed online. As its popularity grew, so did the show. In 2024, episodes expanded to a full 30 minutes and now air on TPT’s traditional television station as well as online. The show’s current format pairs two foods from vastly different cultures that have something in common.