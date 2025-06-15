TPT show ‘Relish’ wins prestigious James Beard Award

TPT’s locally produced show “Relish,” hosted by chef Yia Vang, won a James Beard Broadcast Media Award Saturday in Chicago, edging out Bravo’s popular reality show “Top Chef” and public television mainstay Lidia Bastianich’s “Lidia Celebrates America: Changemakers.”
“We’re deeply honored to receive this recognition from the James Beard Foundation,” Brittany Shrimpton, co-producer of “Relish,” said in a statement. “This show is the result of so many people — chefs, storytellers and community members — coming together to celebrate food as a powerful expression of culture and identity. ... To be recognized on a national stage means the world to our team at TPT.”
“Relish” was recognized in the lifestyle visual media category, which “honors excellence in food-centric talk shows and lifestyle programs that explore food or beverage alongside broader societal and cultural themes.”
Shrimpton and Amy Melin launched “Relish” in 2019 to highlight the global influences of Minnesota cuisine. The show began as quick 5-minute episodes that streamed online. As its popularity grew, so did the show. In 2024, episodes expanded to a full 30 minutes and now air on TPT’s traditional television station as well as online. The show’s current format pairs two foods from vastly different cultures that have something in common.
The personable Vang, chef-owner of the nationally recognized Minneapolis restaurant Vinai, has been the face of “Relish” from the start.
“It’s a celebration of the stories we tell — stories about culture, community and identity through the lens of food," he said. “I’m incredibly proud to be part of a show that brings these voices to the table and shares them with the world.”
The award comes as the sixth season of “Relish” is set to debut. New episodes will be available to stream on the PBS app June 23 and will premiere weekly on TPT 2 and the station’s YouTube channel.
The “Relish” crew weren’t the only winners with local ties.