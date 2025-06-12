The 5 chefs and restaurants representing Minnesota at the 2025 James Beard Awards

Bar Brava, Outstanding Wine Program: The natural wine bar in Near North Minneapolis has received its first nod from the Beard awards for its exceptional wine program. Owner Dan Rice curates a selection of wines that are sustainably grown and fermented with as little interference as possible, and his choices range from funky to subtle. The kitchen at Bar Brava is run by a rotating lineup of pop-ups that offer a lively backdrop to the beverages. This is the first time Bar Brava has been nominated by the James Beard Foundation. 1914 Washington Av. N., Mpls., barbravamn.com