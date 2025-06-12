The 5 chefs and restaurants representing Minnesota at the 2025 James Beard Awards

National awards
Bûcheron, Best New Restaurant: The Kingfield eatery was one of the Star Tribune’s restaurants of the year in 2024 for its beautiful blending of fine French culinary traditions and Minnesota-sourced ingredients that celebrate our corner of the world. Hospitality expert Jeanie Janas Ritter and her husband/chef Adam Ritter channel their Michelin-starred restaurant experience into this personal restaurant. Now, they’ve been recognized in this national category as one of the best new restaurants in the country. 4257 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., bucheronrestaurant.com
Bar Brava, Outstanding Wine Program: The natural wine bar in Near North Minneapolis has received its first nod from the Beard awards for its exceptional wine program. Owner Dan Rice curates a selection of wines that are sustainably grown and fermented with as little interference as possible, and his choices range from funky to subtle. The kitchen at Bar Brava is run by a rotating lineup of pop-ups that offer a lively backdrop to the beverages. This is the first time Bar Brava has been nominated by the James Beard Foundation. 1914 Washington Av. N., Mpls., barbravamn.com
Best Chef: Midwest finalists
Diane Moua, Diane’s Place: Her morning-through-night restaurant blends Moua’s pastry and fine-dining experience with a celebration of Hmong dishes she ate growing up. Her parents own a small farm and she sources some ingredients directly from them, bringing a next-level kind of farm-to-table dining in a cozy, comfortable setting. This is Moua’s third nomination, first recognition in this category. 117 14th Av. NE., Mpls., dianesplacemn.com
Karyn Tomlinson, Myriel: Tomlinson’s intimate St. Paul restaurant has drawn national praise in recent years for its Scandinavian- and Minnesota-informed cuisine. She’s created a sustainable agriculture pipeline from small farmers, mostly in the Dassel and Cokato area, to supply a tasting menu, a la carte selection, and a more affordable/cozy bar menu. This is Tomlinson’s first nomination; she’s been a semifinalist four times. 470 S. Cleveland Av., St. Paul, myrielmn.com
Shigeyuki Furukawa, Kado no Mise: The chef born and trained in Japan is bringing the ancient art of Japanese multicourse dining to the quaint Minneapolis restaurant in the North Loop. Furukawa is one of only a few in the country formally trained in the culinary art of kaiseki, which emphasizes seasonal dishes using a variety of techniques. This is the chef’s first nomination. 33 1st Av. N., Mpls., kadonomise.com
How to watch
The James Beard Awards are June 16 at the Lyric Opera in Chicago beginning at 6 p.m. Hosts include another Minnesotan, Andrew Zimmern. The event — red carpet and all — will be livestreamed on Eater’s website and Instagram account.