Star Tribune publisher's memoir is 'How I Found Myself in the Midwest'

Minnesota Star Tribune CEO and Publisher Steve Grove‘s new book is about 300 pages, but there’s a lot going on in them.
“How I Found Myself in the Midwest” is partly about Minnesota’s challenges but also a memoir that encompasses the Northfield native and his wife Mary’s struggles with infertility, making new friends after 40, repairing his relationship with his dad and reconnecting to his faith. I chatted with Grove, 47 — who grew up in Minnesota but left for college and his career, including founding news teams at both YouTube and Google, and returned in 2018 — about putting together the elements of his book. (Like all interviews for the books section, this has been edited for length and clarity. Grove did not read this story before publication.)
Q: Where did the book begin?
A: To me, the thing that was most interesting was the story of Minnesota at this unique moment in our history, and part of that was government being in the throes of some pretty challenging times for the state. My original idea was a bit more Minnesota-centric book about the state and its unique role and why does Minnesota punch above its weight in so many unique ways.
Q: What changed?
A: Simon & Schuster, the editor and publisher, said, to make this have a broader storyline, the thing that was most interesting to them was my own personal journey. So, the project evolved a little bit over time into more of a story of my own return to the state and what I’ve learned in doing that. I hope it works. “Minnesota is a character in the book” is how I frame it at the top.
Q: You write that “the state had drunk the Kool-Aid on our own story, and it was blinding us to the real challenges we faced.” Can you expand on that?
A: I do think Minnesota is giving itself a closer look and I do think the nation’s focus is on us, in part due to George Floyd’s murder but also that our governor was a vice presidential candidate. It’s a weird paradox. Minnesotans are exuberant and loyal and do drink the Kool-Aid on our exceptionalism but also are oddly humble about it.