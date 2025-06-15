Star Tribune publisher's memoir is 'How I Found Myself in the Midwest'

A: There was definitely a moment of, “Oh my gosh, what have I gotten myself into?” But a couple things you find out in those moments: One, things are moving so fast you don’t always have time to think about it. You’re just going. I also found that the things that make government service hard — the bureaucracy, slowness, resistance to change — things that are in some ways important but also challenging about government service, do fade away in a crisis. When I was at DEED, some of the work that I felt like was the best work we’d ever done came because that crisis hit.