Minnesota Star Tribune publisher Steve Grove’s memoir set for release in June

“It’s a story that’s been unfolding for me ever since our family moved from Silicon Valley to Minnesota six years ago, and I signed a contract with Simon and Schuster in 2023 to make it a book,” Grove said in an email. “My experience leaving a career at Google to join state government has been part of that journey, and it provided a special and unexpected view into the state I’d grown up in, but hadn’t lived in for 20 years. Reinventing my life in my forties has been a humbling and rewarding adventure, and it’s taught me a lot about building community, especially in a time of crisis.”