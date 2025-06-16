Souhan: Champion J.J. Spaun saves U.S. Open from itself

In addition to his well-earned winnings, the USGA should give J.J. Spaun a massive bonus.
Spaun’s green-mile winning putt to win the U.S. Open on the 18th green at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania on Sunday instantly became the only moment anyone will remember from this tournament.
Because it was the only moment worth remembering.
The 125th U.S. Open provided constant reminders of how golf is falling behind other sports.
The rest are getting better. Golf is going backward.
The NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Final have been spectacular dramas featuring spectacular athletes and incisive coverage.
Baseball isn’t what it once was, but the pitch clock at least has made it more watchable.
The WNBA and women’s college basketball have reached new peaks.