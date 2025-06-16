Souhan: Champion J.J. Spaun saves U.S. Open from itself

The silliness of the LIV Golf formats also seems to have damaged the competitiveness in majors of their stars. LIV has produced two major championships since the Saudi-funded tour was born in 2021 — Bryson DeChambeau at the U.S. Open last year, and Brooks Koepka at the PGA Championship in 2023. For the most part, LIV golfers — including the perpetually whiny Tyrrell Hatton on Sunday — look uncomfortable playing under major pressure.