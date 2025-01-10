Was Bob Dylan a completely unknown writer at the U’s Minnesota Daily?

“One day, I was rummaging through the lone desk in the grungy A&E office in the basement of Murphy Hall. Among the ephemera in the wooden middle desk drawer were three black-and-white photos. One was a fuzzy-focused Spider John Koerner and Bob Dylan performing. One was Dylan, again a grainy photo, playing guitar in the window of the Ten O’Clock Scholar in Dinkytown. The third was a man in shades and a polo shirt at a typewriter. It sure looked like Bob Zimmerman banging away in what appeared to be the Daily office, in probably his freshman year, 1959-60.”