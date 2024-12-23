10 inaccuracies in the Bob Dylan biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’

1. The most egregious misstep: Suze Rotolo, Dylan’s muse, early lover and radical influence, was no longer in a relationship with him at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965 despite the film having them ride together to the momentous event on Dylan’s motorcycle. They’d broken up in ‘64. By the summer of ‘65, Dylan also had moved on romantically from Joan Baez (such drama), and he was involved with Sara Lownds, who was pregnant with their first child and would become his first wife. (By the way, Dylan insisted that filmmakers not use the private-loving Rotolo’s real name in the movie; her character is “Sylvie Russo,” though all other names in the film were real people in Dylan’s life.)