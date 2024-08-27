Live: Vikings plan to move on from running back Kene Nwangwu as roster deadline nears

The Vikings plan to keep Hockenson on the physically-unable-to-perform list to start the 2024 season, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. He had been on the PUP list through training camp, after rehabbing from knee surgery that had to wait until the end of January while Hockenson’s torn MCL healed on its own. Though the tight end had progressed to running on the field during training camp, he has yet to practice with the team, so he seemed likely to remain on the PUP list as the Vikings cut their roster down to 53 players Tuesday for the start of the regular season.