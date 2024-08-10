Five things to watch in Vikings’ preseason opener: J.J. McCarthy, Sam Darnold, kickoffs and more

McCarthy, the youngest of six quarterbacks drafted in the first round in April, has seen more peaks and valleys during training camp. Between dart-like touchdown tosses to receivers Thayer Thomas and N’Keal Harry, like McCarthy had during a red-zone period in a practice this week, he has also forced passes into heavy traffic or missed a nearby zone defender during interceptions. McCarthy joked that he’s looking forward to facing a “vanilla” defense compared to what Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores tosses at him during practices. Vikings fans will want to see more than a vanilla performance from their next franchise passer.