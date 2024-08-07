Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy prepares for his first NFL game, hoping for ‘a vanilla defense’

Asked what he’s most eager to see in his first NFL game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday afternoon, J.J. McCarthy needed little time to think of the answer.
”Just a vanilla defense, honestly,” he said.
When the Vikings took McCarthy with the 10th pick in the draft in April, the quarterback landed in the spot he said all six first-round QBs wanted to be: an offense filled with weapons, a coaching staff stocked with former NFL QBs ready to teach, a spacious home stadium and a six-year-old practice facility still viewed as the class of the NFL.
It also meant he would begin his NFL indoctrination facing a defense coordinated by Brian Flores, whose taste for eclectic coverage schemes and exotic blitzes would not be dulled to make things easier for a rookie.
“Every defense has their own individual tell, and their own player that will be a key for you to un-disguising their defense,” McCarthy said Wednesday. “But going against one that’s always moving and running a bunch of different coverage and blitz variations, it’s nice to get the 400-level training before you go down to the 100, 200 level. It’s gonna be a lot easier [on Saturday], I can already tell you right now, and it’s very fun watching film, just understanding the simplicity of it that’s coming my way.”
Coach Kevin O’Connell has not said yet whether McCarthy will start or how much he will play against the Raiders in the Vikings’ preseason opener, but the exhibition schedule could be valuable for McCarthy, especially if the Vikings remain committed not to rushing him into the starting job. He shares the No. 2 quarterback job with Nick Mullens, behind Sam Darnold on the Vikings’ first unofficial depth chart, and seems unlikely to take over the top job at the start of the regular season barring a four-week stretch that convinces O’Connell and the team’s offensive staff there’s no reason to wait.