Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy prepares for his first NFL game, hoping for ‘a vanilla defense’

“I have this thing whenever I have a bad practice: I keep my tights on the whole night,” he said. “It’s a little dirty, but it’s a good metaphorical way for me to let it go. Because at the end of the night, standing in front of the mirror, I’ll just kind of debrief how the day went, what I did in the morning, what was different from the [previous] days that were successful, and just the overall feeling and vibe of that day. And once I go through that, I look myself in the eye and say, ‘That’s all gone. We’re letting go and moving on to the next day.’ I take those tights off, and don’t think about it ever again.”