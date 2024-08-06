Vikings

First Vikings depth chart released: Where are Sam Darnold, J.J. McCarthy slotted?

Before the Vikings open the preseason on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium, the team released its first depth chart ahead of the 2024 season.

By Andrew Krammer

Star Tribune

August 6, 2024 at 4:53PM
Vikings quarterbacks Nick Mullens (12), J.J. McCarthy (9) and Jaren Hall head out to practice at training camp in Eagan. Vikings first padded practice of training camp2024 at TCO Performance Center . (Jerry Holt)

Four days before the Vikings’ preseason opener on Saturday against the Raiders, the team released its first “unofficial” depth chart on Tuesday. And the starting quarterback should be no surprise.

Sam Darnold, who has taken nearly all of the first-team reps this summer, is slated as the starter ahead of rookie first-round pick J.J. McCarthy and Nick Mullens; they’re listed as “McCarthy or Mullens” as the No. 2 option ahead of Jaren Hall.

Multiple positions and roles also remain up for grabs, including playing time at cornerback, receiver, returner, punter and more.

Offense

Quarterbacks

Starter: Sam Darnold

Backups: J.J. McCarthy or Nick Mullens, Jaren Hall

Running backs

Starter: Aaron Jones

Backups: Ty Chandler, Kene Nwangwu, Myles Gaskin, DeWayne McBride

Fullbacks

Starter: C.J. Ham

Receivers

Starter: Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison

Backups: Jalen Nailor, Brandon Powell, Trent Sherfield Sr., Trishton Jackson, Jeshaun Jones, Lucky Jackson, Ty James, Thayer Thomas, Malik Knowles

Tight ends

Starters: T.J. Hockenson, Robert Tonyan

Backups: Josh Oliver, Johnny Mundt, N’Keal Harry, Trey Knox, Nick Muse, Sammis Reyes

Left tackles

Starter: Christian Darrisaw

Backups: Walter Rouse, Jeremy Flax

Left guards

Starter: Blake Brandel

Backups: Michael Jurgens, Tyrese Robinson

Centers

Starter: Garrett Bradbury

Backups: Dan Feeney, Henry Byrd

Right guards

Starter: Ed Ingram

Backups: Dalton Risner, Spencer Rolland

Right tackles

Starter: Brian O’Neill

Backups: David Quessenberry, Doug Nester

Defense

Left outside linebacker

Starter: Jonathan Greenard

Backups: Pat Jones II, Gabriel Murphy, Owen Porter

Defensive end

Starter: Jerry Tillery

Backups: James Lynch, Levi Drake Rodriguez, Tyler Manoa

Nose tackle

Starter: Harrison Phillips

Backups: Jaquelin Roy, Taki Taimani

Defensive end

Starter: Jonathan Bullard

Backups: Jonah Williams, Jalen Redmond

Right outside linebacker

Starter: Andrew Van Ginkel

Backups: Dallas Turner, Jihad Ward

Inside linebackers

Starter: Blake Cashman, Ivan Pace Jr.

Backups: Kamu Grugier-Hill, Brian Asamoah II, Dallas Gant, Jabril Cox

Cornerbacks

Starters: Byron Murphy Jr., Shaq Griffin

Backups: Fabian Moreau, Akayleb Evans, Andrew Booth Jr., A.J. Green III, Jacobi Francis

Safeties

Starters: Harrison Smith, Camryn Bynum

Backups: Josh Metellus, Theo Jackson, Jay Ward, Lewis Cine

Specialists

Kicker

Starter: Will Reichard

Punter

Starter: Ryan Wright

Backups: Seth Vernon

Long snapper

Starter: Andrew DePaola

Kick returner

Starter: Kene Nwangwu

Backups: Ty Chandler, Brandon Powell

Punt returner

Starter: Brandon Powell

Backups: Jalen Nailor


Andrew Krammer

Reporter

Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.

