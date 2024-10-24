How Minnesota’s schools are serving millions more free breakfasts

Minnesota’s free school meals program went into effect before the 2023-24 school year, and schools served 13.8 million more breakfasts that year than the year before — a 40% increase statewide. That surge in demand has resulted in a mad morning rush of hungry kids at schools across the state, as well as a need for more school kitchen staff. More food also means more messes for teachers and custodians and far less space in kitchen coolers, sometimes requiring Tetris-level storage solutions and tweaks to delivery schedules.