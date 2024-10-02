Sugar industry pays for House trips to help safeguard subsidies

As the U.S. farm bill enters the final months of negotiations, ahead of hoped-for passage in a lame-duck Congress, groups associated with sugar growers and refiners have spent tens of thousands of dollars for hundreds of U.S. House staff to tour muddy sugar cane fields in Louisiana and Florida, as well as sugar beet factories in Minnesota, according to an analysis of House travel disclosure data from 2012 through 2023 compiled by the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at the University of Maryland.