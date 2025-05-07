House GOP backing off some Medicaid cuts as report shows millions of people would lose health care

WASHINGTON — House Republicans appear to be backing off some, but not all, of the steep reductions to the Medicaid program as part of their big tax breaks bill, as they run into resistance from more centrist GOP lawmakers opposed to ending nearly-free health care coverage for their constituents back home.
This is as a new report out Wednesday from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated that millions of Americans would lose Medicaid coverage under the various proposals being circulated by Republicans as cost-saving measures. House Republicans are scrounging to come up with as much as $1.5 trillion in cuts across federal government health, food stamp and other programs, to offset the revenue lost for some $4.5 trillion in tax breaks.
''Under each of those options, Medicaid enrollment would decrease and the number of people without health insurance would increase,'' the CBO report said.
The findings touched off fresh uncertainty over House Speaker Mike Johnson's ability to pass what President Donald Trump calls his ''big, beautiful bill'' by a self-made Memorial Day deadline.
Lawmakers are increasingly uneasy, particularly amid growing economic anxiety over Trump's own policies, including the trade war that is sparking risks of higher prices, empty shelves and job losses in communities nationwide. Central to the package is the GOP priority of extending tax breaks, first enacted in 2017, that are expiring later this year. But they want to impose program cuts elsewhere to help pay for them and limit the continued climb in the nation's debt and deficits.
Johnson has been huddling privately all week in the speaker's office at the Capitol with groups of Republicans, particularly the more moderate GOP lawmakers in some of the most contested seats in the nation, who are warning off steep cuts that would slash through their districts.
Democrats, who had requested the CBO report, pounced on the findings.
"This non-partisan Congressional Budget Office analysis confirms what we've been saying all along: Republicans' Medicaid proposals result in millions of people losing their health care,'' said Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., who sought the review with Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore.