State Department notifies Congress of reorganization plan with bigger cuts to programs and staff

WASHINGTON — The State Department on Thursday notified Congress of an updated reorganization of the massive agency, proposing cuts to programs beyond what had previously been revealed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and a steeper 18% reduction of staff in the U.S.
The planned changes, detailed in a notification letter obtained by The Associated Press, reflect the Trump administration's push to reshape American diplomacy and scale back the size of the federal government. The restructuring has been driven in part by the need to find a new home for the remaining functions of the U.S. Agency for International Development, an agency that Trump administration officials and billionaire ally Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency have dismantled.
The proposal includes an even higher reduction of domestic staff than the 15% initially floated in April. The department is also planning to eliminate some divisions tasked with oversight of America's two-decade involvement in Afghanistan, including an office focused on resettling Afghan nationals who worked alongside the U.S. military.
The letter sent to Congress by the State Department notes that the reorganization will affect more than 300 bureaus and offices, saying it's eliminating divisions it describes as doing unclear or overlapping work and that Rubio believes ''effective modern diplomacy requires streamlining this bloated bureaucracy.''
The document is clear that the reorganization is also intended to eliminate programs — particularly those related to refugees and immigration, as well as human rights and democracy promotion — that the Trump administration believes have become ideologically driven in a way that is incompatible with its priorities and policies.
''These offices, which have proven themselves prone to ideological capture and radicalism, will be either eliminated, with their statutory functions realigned elsewhere in the department, or restructured to better reflect their appropriate scope and the administration's foreign policy priorities,'' the notification says.
One example is the renaming and shifting of the focus of an office tasked with human rights issues and refugees to reflect an emphasis on border security issues.
the bureaus set to be cut include the Office of Global Women's Issues and the State Department's diversity and inclusion efforts, which have been eliminated government-wide under Trump. The letter says the women's issues office is being eliminated to ''ensure that promoting women's rights and empowerment is a priority across the full scope of the Department's diplomatic engagement.''