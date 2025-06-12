Judge approves $69M class action settlement in UnitedHealth 401(k) litigation

A federal judge in Minneapolis said Thursday he would approve a $69 million settlement in a class action lawsuit alleging UnitedHealth Group depressed the retirement savings of workers for years by selecting poorly performing investment options in the company 401(k) plan.
The litigation alleged “the fix was in” to retain investment funds managed by California-based Wells Fargo, in order to protect UnitedHealth Group’s significant business relationship with the big bank, which was buying employee health insurance from the company’s UnitedHealthcare division.
Last year, Judge John Tunheim of the U.S. District Court of Minnesota said the case could move forward after determining “a reasonable trier of fact could easily find” that Kim Snyder, the lead plaintiff in the case, caught the Eden Prairie-based company “with its hand in the cookie jar.”
The litigation unearthed a 2018 email in which Chief Financial Officer John Rex complained Wells Fargo was shifting its insurance business away from UnitedHealthcare, even though Rex had “stepped in front of a freight train” to maintain Wells Fargo as the default retirement investment fund despite recommendations from an internal committee.
Snyder knew none of this when she first brought the case, she said in an interview following Thursday’s court hearing for final settlement approval.
After losing her job about four years ago with the company’s Optum division, Snyder reviewed her retirement savings, she said, and started questioning why the investments hadn’t grown more. A Detroit resident, Snyder, 64, is a nurse who worked remotely for Optum’s pharmacy business.
“I think they took the employees’ wealth,” Snyder said. “They took advantage of that, when [workers] were giving them money to invest … and used it for their own purposes. That was the freight train that nobody knew about.”
UnitedHealth Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.