Top Workplaces leaders say employee-centric culture helps business in tough years

Bob Gardner set out 15 years ago to build a business where he would want to work.
He had found himself depleted as he came home to young kids and realized he loved the construction field, just not the company where he was working. He wanted to be able to be joyful for his sons.
So Gardner, who is winner of the Star Tribune Top Workplaces leadership award in the midsize business category, decided to build his own firm, one that focused on empowering employees.
“I wanted them to feel valued for who they are as human beings,” said Gardner, whose business ranks second among midsize Top Workplaces.
He also wanted those employees to have agency in helping build Gardner Builders, not just take orders.
This kind of employee-centric culture, if built right, can fuel growth for a company, leaders of Top Workplaces companies said. But more important, that structure keeps a business moving forward during times of uncertainty and change like this year.
It also helps retain employees when Minnesota still has a tight labor pool.
Worker-centered leadership has different names
There are many ways to define employee-centric leadership styles.