Ryan Cos. CEO wants to destigmatize mental health struggles, change workplace culture

When Brian Murray was in his 40s and working as an executive at a major health care company, his health started to change in debilitating ways. He couldn’t concentrate. He rarely left the house, not even to partake in one of his passions: golf.
Murray, who once considered devoting his life to the priesthood, sought professional help. His doctors told him he was clinically depressed, so in 2005 quit his job to focus on getting well again.
After three years of learning to live with his depression, he rejoined the workforce in 2009 as Ryan’s chief financial officer.
He shared his mental health journey with his inner circle, but it wasn’t until a few years later that he shared his story more publicly — and spontaneously — during a speech.
It was liberating.
After becoming CEO in 2018, he doubled down on his commitment to eliminating the stigma by being vulnerable and receptive to employee feedback about how to create a safer workplace for others dealing with mental health issues.
In 2018, the company launched Support Without Stigma, an employee resource group that aims to educate team members about mental health and create a safe space to talk about it.
The company eliminated co-pays for counseling, lifted the cap on counseling visits, includes physical and mental health safety training and actively participates in an annual mental health summit for the construction industry. The company also switched to an Employee Assistance Program that offers better mental health support.