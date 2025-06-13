Is your employer on the 2025 list of Minnesota’s Top Workplaces?

Top Workplaces
Minnesota employees surveyed by Energage ranked these 200 employers as Top Workplaces for 2025.
By Patrick Kennedy
Business reporter Patrick Kennedy covers executive compensation and public companies. He has reported on the Minnesota business community for more than 25 years.
These employers scored high enough on the Energage survey of employees to be named National Standard Setters, but not high enough to be on our ranked list.
Honorees work on their companies’ culture because they say it improves their performance.