Top Workplaces

Is your employer on the 2025 list of Minnesota’s Top Workplaces?

June 13, 2025

Minnesota employees surveyed by Energage ranked these 200 employers as Top Workplaces for 2025.

By Patrick Kennedy

The Minnesota Star Tribune
about the writer

about the writer

Patrick Kennedy

Reporter

Business reporter Patrick Kennedy covers executive compensation and public companies. He has reported on the Minnesota business community for more than 25 years.

See Moreicon

More from Top Workplaces

See More

Top Workplaces

Is your employer on the 2025 list of Minnesota’s Top Workplaces?

card image

Minnesota employees surveyed by Energage ranked these 200 employers as Top Workplaces for 2025.

Top Workplaces

These are Top Workplaces 2025 National Standard Setters

card image

Top Workplaces

Top Workplaces leaders say employee-centric culture helps business in tough years

card image