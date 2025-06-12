Top employers have effective middle managers, who most influence worker happiness

Jim Henson was a collector of people.
I had heard of his generous heart, but this particular phrasing came from Kermit the Frog during his commencement speech at the University of Maryland, Henson’s alma mater.
“He loved collecting actors and artists and musicians — anyone with talent," Kermit said. “He could always see the spark in someone. He saw the potential and he saw what was unique in each person.”
Henson’s success, Kermit said, was in leveraging people’s strengths to create a franchise. As cheesy as it was to have a Muppet give a graduation speech — and the speech was full of really bad jokes — it started me thinking.
Of U.S. survey respondents in the new Gallup global leadership report, 30% said their managers had the greatest daily influence on their daily lives. That’s close to the 34% that ranked family members as most influential.
A LinkedIn workforce confidence survey found 69% of U.S. workers would rather quit than have a bad boss. The rate is higher for Gen Z and millennials.
I believe both reports. I’m a middle manager, and I’ve been told that when I have a bad day — in editing or people interactions — others do, too.
Some days that’s a lot to handle. An Inc. article pointed out the ironies of the Gallup report. Workers wanted managers to exhibit hope, trust, compassion and stability. The report also said managers were more likely to be stressed, angry, sad and lonely than their non-manager peers.