With workplace incivility on the rise, these companies are trying harder to bring workers together

Linda Peterson spent years working in salons where she didn’t feel valued.
So when she set out to open her own salon, she knew it had to be different, starting with a big break room where employees could gather to decompress and talk openly.
“I know I don’t make money in my break room, but what it did is it created a culture in which people could have conversations,” said Peterson, who owns Beau Monde Salon in Burnsville. “And it’s really cool, because you get to hear different points of view on things, and it never gets heated. They have a great conversation and then they learn from each other and they just go back to work, doing what they love.”
Beau Monde, like other Star Tribune Top Workplaces, is bucking a national trend.
Workplace incivility, from harsh emails to physical violence, is on the rise, according to the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM). Employees reported over 20% more uncivil interactions in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the prior year, when the organization launched its Civility Index.
Nationwide political divisions and deteriorating discourse seem to be bleeding into the office. More than half of U.S. workers believe American society is uncivil, SHRM reported, and differing views on political and social issues were top contributors to the uptick in workplace incivility.
“With the state of the world, I think even beyond the country, there’s just a lot of volatility,” said Anna Deley, talent management and regional general agent at Deley Organization-Globe Life in Coon Rapids. “The evolution of how we as Minnesotans take in politics and the emotions of it all have been really heavy.”
That volatility has real costs. Reduced employee productivity and absenteeism due to incivility costs U.S. businesses about $2 billion a day total, according to SHRM.