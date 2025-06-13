Teenage boy arrested in connection with fatal shooting outside Northtown Mall

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a teen last week outside Northtown Mall in Blaine, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
The victim, Sudais Abdi Omar, 15, of Brooklyn Park, was found last Friday in the parking lot outside the mall with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, where he died.
Authorities have been searching for two boys, ages 14 and 15, considered to be suspects in the case.
Ayub Abdullahi Mohamed, 20, of Blaine, was charged Tuesday in Anoka County District Court with aiding an offender in connection with Omar’s death. The complaint against Mohamed did not offer a motive for the shooting.
Mohamed, who was being held Thursday at the Anoka County jail, had been out on bond at the time of the shooting. He is tied to a second-degree manslaughter charge in connection with the killing of a 20-year-old man in late February in Columbia Heights.
No further information about the 15-year-old suspect was released. The shooting is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office and the Blaine Police Department.
Paul Walsh of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.