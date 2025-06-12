Hegseth says the Pentagon has contingency plans to invade Greenland if necessary

WASHINGTON — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth appeared to acknowledge that the Pentagon has developed plans to take over Greenland and Panama by force if necessary but refused to answer repeated questions during a hotly combative congressional hearing Thursday about his use of Signal chats to discuss military operations.
Democratic members of the House Armed Services Committee repeatedly got into heated exchanges with Hegseth, with some of the toughest lines of questioning coming from military veterans as many demanded yes or no answers and he tried to avoid direct responses about his actions as Pentagon chief.
In one back-and-forth, Hegseth did provide an eyebrow-raising answer. Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., asked whether the Pentagon has plans to take Greenland or Panama by force if necessary.
‘’Our job at the Defense Department is to have plans for any contingency,’’ Hegseth said several times.
It is not unusual for the Pentagon to draw up contingency plans for conflicts that have not arisen, but his handling of the questions prompted a Republican lawmaker to step in a few minutes later.
‘’It is not your testimony today that there are plans at the Pentagon for taking by force or invading Greenland, correct?’’ said Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio.
As Hegseth started to repeat his answer about contingency plans, Turner added emphatically, ‘’I sure as hell hope that is not your testimony.’’
‘’We look forward to working with Greenland to ensure that it is secured from any potential threats,’’ Hegseth responded.