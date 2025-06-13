Girls lacrosse: Stillwater and undefeated Prior Lake reach the state final

Stillwater had unfinished business. And this time, the Ponies finished the job.
After giving up a four-goal lead and watching Park of Cottage Grove erase a deficit late in the second half, Stillwater got a game-winner from senior Rayna Malmberg with 10 seconds left, lifting the No. 3 seed Ponies to an 11-10 victory over No. 2 Park in the girls lacrosse state semifinals Thursday at Eden Prairie High School.
The win sends Stillwater (15-2) to the state championship game against undefeated Prior Lake on Saturday. Park (17-1), the Suburban East champion, hadn’t lost this season and had beaten the Ponies 7-6.
“I’ve never been in this spot, but these girls earned it,” Stillwater head coach Carly Fedorowski said.
Junior Jillian Maddox scored in the opening minutes, assisted by junior Grace Young, then added another before the nine-minute mark to give the Ponies a 2-0 lead. Malmberg followed with her 46th goal of the season, again with an assist from Young, her 34th, and senior Maddie Richert made it 3-0 shortly after.
Young and Richert added to the lead, making it 6-0 by the time Park called a timeout with 5:20 left in the half. Sophomore goalie Jacky Richert, who entered the tournament with a 61.4 save percentage and a 4.0 goals-against average, made four impressive first-half saves to keep the Wolfpack at bay.
Park broke the shutout but remained down 7-2 at halftime.
After the break, Park stormed back.