Israel attacks Iran’s capital with explosions booming across Tehran

JERUSALEM — Israel attacked Iran’s capital early Friday, with explosions booming across Tehran as Israel said it targeted nuclear and military sites.
The attack comes as tensions have reached new heights over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program. The Board of Governors at the International Atomic Energy Agency for the first time in 20 years on Thursday censured Iran over it not working with its inspectors. Iran immediately announced it would establish a third enrichment site in the country and swap out some centrifuges for more-advanced ones.
Israel for years has warned it will not allow Iran to build a nuclear weapon, something Tehran insists it doesn’t want — though official there have repeatedly warned it could build them. The U.S. has been preparing for something to happen, already pulling some diplomats from Iraq’s capital and offering voluntary evacuations for the families of U.S. troops in the wider Middle East.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an address on YouTube that the attacks will continue ‘’for as many days at it takes to remove this threat.’’
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Israel took ‘’unilateral action against Iran’’ and that Israel advised the U.S. that it believed the strikes were necessary for its self-defense.
‘’We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region,’’ Rubio said in a statement released by the White House.
Rubio also issued a warning to Iran that it should not target U.S. interests or personnel.
People in Tehran awoke to the sound of the blast. State television acknowledged the blast.