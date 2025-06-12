Air India says people on crashed flight included Indians, British, Portuguese and a Canadian

AHMEDABAD, India — Air India says its London-bound flight that crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport Thursday included people from India, Britain, Portugal and Canada.
The airline said the flight was carrying 242 passengers and crew overall. Indian officials had previously said 244 were on board.
Of those, Air India said there were 169 Indians, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese and one Canadian.
Visuals on local television channels showed smoke billowing from the crash site near the airport in Ahmedabad, a northwestern city with a population of more than 5 million.
Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, the director general of the directorate of civil aviation, told The Associated Press that Air India flight AI 171, a Boeing 787-8, crashed into a residential area called Meghani Nagar five minutes after taking off at 1:38 p.m. local time.
There were 232 passengers and 12 crew members onboard the flight, which had been bound for London's Gatwick Airport, Kidwai said.
Gatwick posted on X that it could confirm the flight, which had been due to arrive at 6:25 p.m. in London, had crashed on departure.
India's Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu posted on X that rescue teams have been mobilized, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support at the site.