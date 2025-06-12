Edina’s Southdale Center opens dedicated wing for luxury stores

It’s a new era for the first enclosed mall in America.
Seven new luxury retailers are set to open for business this year at Southdale Center in Edina as a part of a high-end retail wing.
The addition opened Thursday morning: a quiet, well-lit hall just off the mall’s main atrium on the south side of the complex. Only one store was open — jewelry brand David Yurman, which moved from the nearby Galleria — but floor-to-ceiling posters bearing the names of other well-known tenants promised more shopping soon.
The seven stores coming to the wing, and their tentative opening dates, are:
- David Yurman, open now
- Max Mara, opening in July
- Burberry, opening in July
- Moncler, opening in July
- Louis Vuitton, opening in August
- Tiffany & Co., opening by the end of the year
- Gucci, opening by the end of the year
- Rolex Watches of Switzerland, opening by the end of the year
Tom Hanchar, VP of leasing at Simon Property Group, which owns Southdale, said the expansion is part of an effort to make the mall an experience. Other offerings include a Life Time health club, a mini-golf course/restaurant and nearby apartments.
“You have groceries, you have Life Time, you have hotels, you have entertainment and we have residential, all here on Southdale,” he said. “So when we looked at this project as a whole, we really looked at it as, ‘what can we do in totality to make it a great lifestyle center?’”
Allison Evans, manager at David Yurman, said the store had already made a few sales Thursday morning and customers seemed excited about the addition.
“They love the new design, they love how light it is,” she said. There is “a lot of natural sunlight in the mall in general, and they’re just very impressed with the revisions.”