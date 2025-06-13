Nationwide protests against immigration raids escalate, leading to arrests and curfews

AUSTIN, Texas — Protests over federal immigration enforcement raids have been flaring up around the country as officials in cities large and small prepare for major demonstrations against President Donald Trump.
Although many demonstrations against Immigration and Customs Enforcement have been peaceful, others have led to clashes with police and hundreds of protesters have been arrested.
Trump ordered the deployment of roughly 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines to Los Angeles following protests over his stepped-up enforcement of immigration laws. A federal appeals court on Tuesday will hear the government’s challenge to a judge’s order that Trump exceeded his authority by taking control of California’s Guard troops.
The Trump administration has said the immigration raids and deportations will continue.
Volatile protests against those raids led officials to enforce curfews in Los Angeles and Spokane, Washington, and Republican governors have mobilized National Guard troops to be ready to help law enforcement manage demonstrations in Texas and Missouri .
Activists are also planning ‘’No Kings’’ protests across the country on Saturday to counter Trump’s planned military parade in Washington, D.C.
Here’s a look at some recent protests and reactions across the country:
Newark, New Jersey