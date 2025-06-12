Review: Pianist Bruce Liu delivers a spirited Prokofiev concerto with the Minnesota Orchestra

And there has been some of that, mostly at January’s “Nordic Soundscapes” festival. But an interesting thread that ran through the 2024-25 season that concludes this weekend is how much of the repertoire was Russian. Whether Søndergård was on the podium or not, about one of every three programs in the orchestra’s “Classical Concerts” series featured a piece by a Russian composer and sometimes two, most of them from the 20th century.